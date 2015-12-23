FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kamada's rabies drug succeeds in trial
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kamada's rabies drug succeeds in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Kamada Ltd said its rabies therapy was found as effective as a reference drug in a large trial and it would file for a U.S. approval for the therapy by mid-2016.

The drug, KamRab, is being tested as a post-exposure treatment for rabies and it is already marketed in 10 countries, the company said on Wednesday.

Kamada’s U.S.-listed shares rose 3.4 pct to $4.31 in premarket trading.

KamRab is an injectable protein therapy containing antibodies from donors who have previously been exposed to rabies.

The World Health Organization estimates that about 10 million people worldwide require treatment annually after being exposed to an animal suspected of rabies infection.

Kamada said it expected margins for the drug to be higher in the United States than in other countries. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.