FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kames Capital to launch two new funds in November
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Kames Capital to launch two new funds in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch asset manager and insurer Aegon, said on Thursday it planned to launch two new funds that aim to generate strong returns in any market environment.

The ‘absolute return’ funds, which can mirror hedge fund strategies, will be launched in November and double the number of such products run by Kames to four.

The Kames Equity Market Neutral Fund would aim to return cash plus four percent over a 36-month rolling term, it said in a statement, while the Kames Equity Market Neutral Plus Fund is aiming for cash plus eight percent over the same period.

Both funds will be registered in Ireland, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.