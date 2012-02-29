KanAm to liquidate frozen German property fund

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - German fund manager KanAm Grund said it will liquidate its frozen property fund as it seems likely that reopening the fund would lead to a rush of investors demanding to withdraw money they put into it.

“Uncertainty on the part of investors has grown significantly in recent weeks due to the euro crisis and the public debate about the future of open-ended property funds,” KanAm said on Wednesday.

The fund, KanAm grundinvest Fonds, currently comprises 51 properties in nine countries with a total value of about 6.3 billion euros ($8.46 billion), KanAm said.

It has already sold 1 billion euros worth of properties from the fund and aims to divest the rest as well.

Open-ended property funds, from which investors are supposed to be able to withdraw money at any time, have proved popular among German savers, but KanAm and a number of peers barred investor exits at the peak of the banking sector crisis in autumn 2008 to avoid being forced into asset fire sales to meet the cash calls.

Credit Suisse Asset Management in December pushed back the planned re-opening of its frozen German property fund CS Euroreal until next year after failing to boost its liquidity sufficiently by selling assets.

KanAm will use funds from property sales to pay out at least 200 million euros to investors in its fund in coming weeks, and after that it will make additional payments every six months, depending on how much it raised from property sales.

The fund will be closed effective Dec. 31, 2016. KanAm started liquidation another fund, KanAm US-grundinvest Fonds , in October 2010 and said on Wednesday it has returned nearly all of investors’ money in it by now. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)