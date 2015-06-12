Orix, Vinci chosen for final bid for sale of Kansai Airport privatisation

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial group Orix Corp and partner France’s Vinci SA have been picked for final bid for the sale of the right to operate Japan’s Kansai International Airport, the government entity said.

New Kansai International Airport Co, which currently runs the airport, said the final bid will be closed on Sept. 18. New Kansai said there were two other bidders who did not qualify as airport operator.

The announcement came after the first bid was closed on May 22. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)