FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orix, Vinci chosen for final bid for sale of Kansai Airport privatisation
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Orix, Vinci chosen for final bid for sale of Kansai Airport privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial group Orix Corp and partner France’s Vinci SA have been picked for final bid for the sale of the right to operate Japan’s Kansai International Airport, the government entity said.

New Kansai International Airport Co, which currently runs the airport, said the final bid will be closed on Sept. 18. New Kansai said there were two other bidders who did not qualify as airport operator.

The announcement came after the first bid was closed on May 22. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.