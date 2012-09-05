FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansai Elec halts oil-fired plant after fire
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 5, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Kansai Elec halts oil-fired plant after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co said it manually shut the 450 megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Kainan power plant on Wednesday afternoon after a brief fire at an electrical current inspection equipment.

Kansai Electric said in a statement it was unclear when repairs would be complete but the halting of the unit had no impact on the power supply and demand balance in its service region in Osaka and surrounding areas. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
