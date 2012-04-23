FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan headed for summer power shortage -Jiji
April 23, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan headed for summer power shortage -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, April 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Monday the country is heading for a 0.4 percent power shortage this summer, Jiji news service reported.

Japan’s second largest power company Kansai Electric Power Company also said on Monday it may face a 16.3 percent power shortage this summer if it is unable to restart its nuclear reactors.

Kansai Electric, which supplies electricity to western Japan including the Osaka metropolitan area, is one of the nation’s utilities that is most dependent on nuclear energy for power generation.

Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Joseph Radford

