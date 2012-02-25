FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 25, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 6 years ago

Kansai Electric to forecast Y200 bln net loss this yr-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power is expected to forecast a net loss of more than 200 billion yen for the current business year to the end of March 2012, marking the utility’s biggest annual loss ever, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

The company’s nuclear reactors have gradually gone offline amid public safety concerns in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011, with the last active one shut for a scheduled inspection on Monday.

More than 40 percent of the firm’s output had previously came from nuclear power, the Nikkei said, adding that despite the loss Kansai Electric is expected to maintain its annual dividend of 60 yen a share.

The company will issue its financial year outlook as early as next week, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)

