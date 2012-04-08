FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Edano, Kansai Elec head to meet over reactor restarts
April 8, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

Japan's Edano, Kansai Elec head to meet over reactor restarts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Trade Minister Yukio Edano will meet the president of Kansai Electric Power, Makoto Yagi, at 0100 GMT over the restart of the company’s nuclear reactors, the trade ministry said.

Japan’s government is rushing to try to restart two nuclear reactors, idled after the Fukushima crisis, by next month out of what experts say is a fear that surviving a total shutdown would make it hard to convince the public that atomic energy is vital.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

