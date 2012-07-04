FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansai Electric looking to issue straight bonds -sources
July 4, 2012

Kansai Electric looking to issue straight bonds -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co is looking to raise funds through issuance of straight bonds and is checking on investor appetite by asking securities houses, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

If there is ample demand from investors, Kansai Electric will become only the second utility in Japan since the Fukushima nuclear crisis to raise funds in the once active sector of the capital market.

Tohoku Electric Co was the first utility with nuclear plants to do so, in February.

A spokesman for Kansai Electric said no decision has yet been made, but raising funds via corporate bond issuance is as important as bank loans, and the firm would consider looking at investor appetite and financial market conditions to do so. (Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama; Editing by Michael Watson)

