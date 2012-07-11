FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansai Elec to issue $1.3 bln worth bonds on Thurs-sources
July 11, 2012

Kansai Elec to issue $1.3 bln worth bonds on Thurs-sources

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co plans to issue about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) worth of five-year straight bonds on Thursday, sources said, in what would be the utility’s first debt issuance since December 2010.

The bond issue would make it the second utility with nuclear plants to raise funds in the bond market since the start of the Fukushima nuclear crisis last year. Tohoku Electric Co issued bonds in February. ($1 = 79.4700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama, writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

