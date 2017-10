TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co said it restarted the 450 megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Kainan power plant on Wednesday evening, two weeks after a fire at an electrical current inspection equipment unit.

The restart came after replacing damaged cables at the electrical unit, Japan’s second-biggest utility said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)