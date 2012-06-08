UPDATE 1-Japan's Kansai Electric prepares for summer blackouts-Nikkei

June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co will continue to prepare for potential rolling blackouts this summer despite effectively getting the go-head to restart its Ohi nuclear power plant, the Nikkei business daily reported.

“It is my decision that Ohi reactors No.3 and No.4 should be restarted to protect the people’s livelihoods,” Japan’s prime minister Yoshihiko Noda said in a press conference on Friday.

Kansai Electric had warned that demand could exceed supply by 14.9 percent in August unless nuclear power is restored. Once the reactors start feeding power to the grid again, the supply is expected to catch up with demand, the paper reported.

The utility will request customers to reduce power use this summer by 5-10 percent instead of the 15 percent cut it is currently seeking, the Nikkei said.

But there could be large, unexpected disruptions due to such causes as problems at fossil-fuel plants, the daily said.

Detailed plans are expected to be released around mid June. Till then, Kansai Electric will work with the central and local governments to identify facilities that will be spared from rolling blackouts, such as medical institutions, railways and aviation infrastructure, the newspaper said.

Nuclear power had supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan’s electricity before last year’s quake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima plant, spewing radiation and forcing mass evacuations.

All of the country’s 50 reactors have gone offline since, risking power shortages especially in the western metropolis of Osaka and other parts of Kansai Electric’s service area.

The utility had earlier considered dividing its service area into about six zones and cutting the power supply in each for around two hours a day if the reactors remain idle, the business daily reported.