Judge blocks Kansas' attempt to cut Planned Parenthood from Medicaid

July 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Kansas Governor Sam Brownback's efforts to remove Planned Parenthood, a U.S. women's healthcare and abortion provider, from a health insurance program for the poor in Kansas.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson issued the 54-page order providing for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

The judge ruled that the state could not cancel Medicaid provider agreements with Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri and Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. The two organizations sued the state in May. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)