Plane diverted to Kansas after disruptive passenger
November 4, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Plane diverted to Kansas after disruptive passenger

Suzannah Gonzales

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - An American Airlines flight from Phoenix to New York was diverted to Wichita, Kansas, because of a disruptive passenger, the company said on Wednesday.

Airline representatives would not elaborate on Tuesday’s disruption, but an official with knowledge of the incident, who asked not to be identified, said the passenger on the flight was threatening other passengers and crew.

A man was taken off the plane and arrested, Wichita airport police Captain Randy Currie said.

American Airlines Flight 622 departed from Phoenix en route to New York at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with 126 passengers and six crew members. It left Witchita for New York at around 8 p.m. and landed close to midnight, the airline said.

The FBI is investigating, Currie said. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales, Editing by Ben Klayman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
