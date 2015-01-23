FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Southern profit rises, beats expectations
January 23, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Southern profit rises, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Regional railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a higher quarterly net profit that came in above Wall Street expectations, driven by rising freight volumes in particular in the automotive and energy sectors.

The Kansas City-based railroad reported net income of $142 million, up nearly 25 percent from $114 million a year earlier.

The company reported earnings per share for the quarter of $1.28, compared with $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.03. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

