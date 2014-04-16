FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Southern revenue rises on higher grain shipments
April 16, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Southern revenue rises on higher grain shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Kansas City Southern reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher shipments in its agriculture business.

Revenue rose to $607.4 million from $552.8 million, while revenue at the company’s agriculture business jumped 40 percent.

Kansas City Southern’s net income fell to $94 million, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $104.2 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

