Kansas City Southern revenue rises on higher grain, auto shipments

July 18 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Kansas City Southern reported higher quarterly net income and revenue, helped by a jump in agriculture and automotive shipments.

Net income available to common stockholders jumped to $129.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $15.4 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 per share.

Total revenue rose 12 percent to $649.7 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)