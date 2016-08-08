Kansas park closed as police probe boy's death on water slide

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A water park in Kansas was closed on Monday as police investigated the death of a state lawmaker's 10-year-old son on the world's tallest water slide, which sends riders plunging down 17 stories at up to 50 miles an hour (80 km per hour).

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, were helping Schlitterbahn park in their probe into the death on Sunday of Caleb Thomas Schwab on the Verrückt water slide, which is more than 168 feet (51.4 meters) tall and whose name means "insane" in German.

"Given that safety is our first priority, we have closed the Kansas City park today and have closed the ride pending a full investigation," spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said in an email.

She declined immediately to give any more details.

Schwab was the son of Kansas State Representative Scott Schwab, who said in a statement that the family was devastated and trying to come to terms with their loss.

The Verrückt water slide is the tallest in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Riders are strapped into a three-person raft and must be 54 inches (1.37 meters) tall, according to the park's website. The combined weight of passengers must be between 400 and 550 pounds (181 to 249 kg).

Officer Amber Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said on Monday she could not immediately comment on whether the height and weight requirements were met during Sunday's fatal ride.

Kansas state Senator Pat Pettey said the tragedy occurred during the park's "elected officials day." Pettey told Reuters she was at Schlitterbahn on Sunday and saw about a dozen other elected officials there with their family members.

She left the park before the incident that led to the boy's death, Pettey said in a telephone interview, adding that relatives of hers who stayed behind at the park had seen blood on the slide.

She said it was appropriate for Schlitterbahn, which operates five U.S. water parks, to investigate alongside the police and fire department.

"They certainly have the knowledge and expertise and they have to be involved in this investigation definitely, since it's in their best interest as well," said Pettey, a Democrat.

The incident will likely lead to a discussion in the state legislature about how water parks are regulated, she added.

A pastor serving as a spokesman for the Schwab family could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernadette Baum)