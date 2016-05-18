Judge orders Kansas to register voters who had been blocked

May 18 - A federal judge ordered Kansas to register thousands of voters who were blocked from signing up to cast ballots by the state’s stringent proof of citizenship law, according to a ruling late on Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in February, seeking a preliminary injunction against a requirement for voters to provide proof of citizenship when they signed up to vote while applying for a driver’s license.

U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson partially granted the injunction, saying Kansas could no longer enforce the rule. She ordered the state to register otherwise eligible applicants whose voter registrations had been canceled or suspended.

In her ruling, she said over 18,000 applicants have been prohibited from registering to vote. “Eight percent of all voter registration applications is not an insignificant amount,” she wrote.

There is an “administrative maze that greets motor registrants at the DMV office,” Robinson wrote. She found that many people who registered to vote were not informed that their application was suspended over the requirement to submit a document proving their citizenship, and that they were not clearly informed how to remedy the situation.

She said that having people swear they are citizens was sufficient to prove their status and said that the ACLU had made a strong showing that the process of submitting proof of citizenship was “burdensome, confusing and inconsistently enforced.”

She did not grant the ACLU’s additional motion asking her to prohibit the state from being able to cancel some applications.

The ACLU argued Kansas’s demands for additional proof of citizenship violated the so-called Motor-Voter Law passed by Congress in 1993 to boost voter registration for federal elections by allowing voters to register at state motor vehicle departments.

“This ruling ... means thousands of people who could have been sidelined during the upcoming primary and general election will be able to participate,” Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said in an e-mailed statement.

The state is studying the ruling and plans to appeal, said Kobach spokesman Craig McCullah.

The Kansas law, which took effect in 2013, is one of numerous voter ID laws passed by Republican-led state legislatures in recent years. They say they are intended to curb voter fraud by preventing illegal aliens from voting.

Democrats have argued voter ID laws typically hurt potential Democratic supporters such as young people and minorities.