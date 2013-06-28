S&P revises Kansas City, Mo. airport outlook to stable

June 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday revised Kansas City, Mo.’s senior general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) outlook to stable from negative. The bonds were issued on behalf of the Kansas City International Airport.

S&P also affirmed the GARBs’ A long-term rating.

The rating is due to the airport’s strong underlying credit fundamentals, including its solid market position, carrier base, and its good cost per passenger, S&P said.

The outlook revision “reflects our expectation that coverage levels will remain near current levels,” S&P said.