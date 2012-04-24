FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Southern profit up on intermodal, auto
April 24, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Kansas City Southern profit up on intermodal, auto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS 68 cents vs 58 cents year ago

* Adjusted EPS 75 cents

* Revenue $548 mln vs Wall St view $543.1 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported higher quarterly earnings on a record first-quarter increase in carload volumes, boosted by intermodal and automotive shipment revenues that more than offset weakness in utility coal demand.

The fourth-largest publicly-held U.S. railroad on Tuesday reported net income of $75 million, or 68 cents per share, for the first quarter, up from $64 million, or 58 cents a share a year before.

Excluding debt retirement costs, the company earned 75 cents per share in the first quarter.

Quarterly operating revenue rose 12 percent to a record $548 million on a 7 percent rise in carloads. That beat the average forecast of $543.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

