Kansas City Southern quarterly profit rises

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S regional railroad Kansas City Southern on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, due to cost cutting and a fuel excise tax credit on its Mexican operations.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company reported second-quarter net income of $120.1 million or $1.11 per share, up 10 percent from $111.8 million or $1.01 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.03. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)