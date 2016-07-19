FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Southern quarterly profit rises
July 19, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Kansas City Southern quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S regional railroad Kansas City Southern on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, due to cost cutting and a fuel excise tax credit on its Mexican operations.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company reported second-quarter net income of $120.1 million or $1.11 per share, up 10 percent from $111.8 million or $1.01 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.03. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

