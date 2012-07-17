FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Southern revenue trails estimates
July 17, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Kansas City Southern revenue trails estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by double-digit revenue increases in intermodal and automotive segments, but revenue was below estimates on a bigger-than-expected drop in coal shipments.

The fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $120 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $71 million, or 64 cents a share a year before.

Excluding debt retirement costs and other items, the company earned 85 cents a share, up from 71 cents a year earlier.

Quarterly operating revenue rose 2 percent to $545 million, below the average forecast of $569.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

