FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Southern profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Kansas City Southern profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher tax expenses and a stronger Mexican peso.

The fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator said net income fell to $90 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $99.8 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $577 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $578.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Missouri-based company gets almost half of its revenue from Mexico.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.