Kansas City Southern profit misses estimates

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher tax expenses and a stronger Mexican peso.

The fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator said net income fell to $90 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $99.8 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $577 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $578.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Missouri-based company gets almost half of its revenue from Mexico.