Jan 22 (Reuters) - Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in coal and grain shipments.

The fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator’s net income fell to $92.5 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $96.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding debt-retirement and other costs, the company earned 92 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 7 percent to $568.4 million.