Kenya's Kapchorua issues FY 2012 profit warning

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan tea grower Kapchorua , which in January was hit by the loss of production due to severe frost, said it expects full-year profit to the end of March to fall more than 25 percent from a year ago. .

The firm’s 2011 full-year pretax profit halved to 63.5 million shillings ($747,900) due to rising production costs.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea, which earned it $1.27 billion last year. ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)