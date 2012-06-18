FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Kapchorua issues FY 2012 profit warning
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Kapchorua issues FY 2012 profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan tea grower Kapchorua , which in January was hit by the loss of production due to severe frost, said it expects full-year profit to the end of March to fall more than 25 percent from a year ago. .

The firm’s 2011 full-year pretax profit halved to 63.5 million shillings ($747,900) due to rising production costs.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea, which earned it $1.27 billion last year. ($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)

