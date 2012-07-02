Kapchorua, Williamson Tea profits down on dry weather

NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - Kapchorua Tea Company and Williamson Tea Kenya both reported a fall in full-year profits on Monday, blaming dry weather conditions in the first quarter of 2012.

Williamson Tea’s profit before tax for the 12 months ending March 31 fell 10 percent to 1.163 billion shillings ($13.8 million)from 1.294 million shillings.

Kapchorua Tea’s profit before tax for the same period slumped 58 percent to 113 million shillings from 268 million shillings.