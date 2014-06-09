BRIEF-KAP industrial holdings sells footwear division to Bolton footwear

June 9 (Reuters) - KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

* Has successfully concluded sale of its footwear interests, being jordan shoes, wayne plastics, united fram footwear and mossop-western leathers

* Footwear division has been sold to Bolton footwear (pty) ltd (“bolton”), a South African based diversified footwear manufacturer.

* Transaction is still subject to approval by South African competition authorities; KAP will continue to manage business until such time as relevant approvals have been obtained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: