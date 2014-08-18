FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kap Industrial Holdings says FY HEPS from cont ops rises 21 pct
August 18, 2014

BRIEF-Kap Industrial Holdings says FY HEPS from cont ops rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd

* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 9% to R14 748 million

* FY operating profit from continuing operations of R1 472 million increased from R1 309 million

* HEPS from continuing operations increased by 21% to 34.1 cents from 28.1 cents in comparative period

* Disposal of interests in Bolton Footwear will realise approximately r290 million in cash to be paid within six months from effective date

* Approved a gross dividend of 12 cents per share (fy13: 8 cents per share) from income reserves, for year ended 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

