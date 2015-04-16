FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish retailer Kappahl Q2 operating profit lags forecast
April 16, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish retailer Kappahl Q2 operating profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer Kappahl posted lower than expected profits for the second quarter of its fiscal year on Thursday.

The firm’s operating profit rose to 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.03 mln) from 3 million in the year-ago quarter, lagging the 17 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Kappahl’s gross margin came in at 57.8 percent versus market expectations of 57.9 percent.

Net sales came in at 1.13 billion crowns compared to expectations of 1.11 billion, and corresponding to a 1.8 percent sales rise in comparable stores. ($1 = 8.7031 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

