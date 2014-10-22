FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom says after recognizing impairment of shares in Q-Free, EBIT to increase in H1
October 22, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom says after recognizing impairment of shares in Q-Free, EBIT to increase in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG

* Says executive board decided to recognize impairment of shares in Q-Free ASA

* Says impairment of shares is to record a partial impairment of goodwill in cash-generating unit “Road Solution Projects, Electronic Toll Collection” and to release a provision for losses from pending transactions and rework

* Says after full consideration of these not cash- relevant one-time effects, EBIT based on preliminary state of knowledge will significantly increase in first half of fiscal year 2014/15 compared to same period of previous fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

