FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom H1 EBIT 17.6 mln euros, 132 pct up
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 20, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom H1 EBIT 17.6 mln euros, 132 pct up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Says strives to achieve two-digit EBIT margin by 2015/16 with “program 2020”

* Says H1 revenue increased to 237.4 million euros after 235.9 million euros in same period of previous year

* Says H1 EBIT 17.6 million euros, 132 percent up

* Says H1 profit 0.9 million euros, versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago

* For coming fiscal year 2015/16, is striving for level of profitability based on its program 2020 that will enable EBIT margin of 10 pct even at current revenue levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.