Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG : * Says Q1 revenues eur 118 million versus EUR 121.4 million year ago * Says Q1 operating result (EBIT) fell from EUR 3.7 million to EUR 0.6 million * Says continues to strive for a two-digit EBIT margin in order to focus

strongly on continuing its growth strategy * Kapsch Trafficcom AG says Q1 profit EUR 0.3 million versus

EUR -1.0 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage