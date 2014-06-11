FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom reports FY net income of EUR 2.9 million
#Communications Equipment
June 11, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom reports FY net income of EUR 2.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG : * Says strengthens the position despite a mediocre 2013/14 fiscal year * Says FY revenues EUR 487.0 million versus EUR 488.9 million year ago * Says FY net income EUR 2.9 million versus EUR 16.8 million year ago * Says FY 2013/14 EBIT of 20.3 million euros versus 16.5 million euros year ago * Says to propose no dividend for 2013/14 fiscal year in order to avoid

limiting options for further growth * Executive board says considers the company’s position for the future to be

stronger than ever * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

