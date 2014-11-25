BRIEF-Kardan updates on divestitures in response to press report and enquiries by debenture holders

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Says it is conducting processes through its subsidiaries to sell a part or total of its interests in significant assets

* To sell its 50 percent interest in commercial centre galleria Chengdu in Chengdu, China, via wholly owned Kardan Land China

* To sell Kardan Water HK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of company’s subsidiary Tahal Group International

* Says there is no certainty that sale agreements will be signed

* Gives update on divestments in response to press report and enquiries by debenture holders Source text: bit.ly/1uAC5Ts