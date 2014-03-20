FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardan unit secures 62 mln euros infrastructure project
March 20, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan unit secures 62 mln euros infrastructure project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv

* Kardan’s subsidiary tahal signs large infrastructure agreement

* Tahal group bv (`tg`), its indirectly held subsidiary, signed an agreement to manage part of a larger agricultural development project

* Consideration of project, amounting to eur 62 million, will be paid over duration of project to tg

* Duration of project is expected to be four years and may be extended, for payment of an additional consideration, for further periods of one year each Further company coverage:

