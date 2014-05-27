BRIEF-Kardan NV posts first-quarter operating profit of 3 mln eur

May 27 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv :

* Q1 profit of 3.0 mln euros for versus 22.4 mln euros loss presented in Q1 last year

* Construction of Kardan Land China’s prestigious real estate project Europark Dalian is progressing according to plan

* Repaid approximately 68 mln euros to debenture holders in Q1 2014 settling 2014 debenture repayment dues

* Operating results of our subsidiaries to continue to improve during 2014

* Currently in negotiations on a number of different opportunities to meet obligations to debt holders -CEO Further company coverage: