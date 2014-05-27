FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kardan NV posts first-quarter operating profit of 3 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan NV posts first-quarter operating profit of 3 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv :

* Q1 profit of 3.0 mln euros for versus 22.4 mln euros loss presented in Q1 last year

* Construction of Kardan Land China’s prestigious real estate project Europark Dalian is progressing according to plan

* Repaid approximately 68 mln euros to debenture holders in Q1 2014 settling 2014 debenture repayment dues

* Operating results of our subsidiaries to continue to improve during 2014

* Currently in negotiations on a number of different opportunities to meet obligations to debt holders -CEO Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.