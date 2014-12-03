FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardan sells its 50 pct stake in Galleria Chengdu, China
December 3, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan sells its 50 pct stake in Galleria Chengdu, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv :

* Sells its 50 pct stake in galleria chengdu, china

* Deal for a consideration of approximately RMB 555 million (approximately eur 72.6 million)

* It was further agreed that KLC will continue to manage Galleria Chengdu

* Closing is expected to take place before end of 2014

* Net proceeds of transaction, after deduction of costs and taxes, are expected to be approximately eur 65 milliom

* Is expected to receive at least eur 30 million of net proceeds which will be used to repay a bank loan Further company coverage:

