BRIEF-Kardan sells its 50 pct stake in Galleria Chengdu, China

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv :
* Sells its 50 pct stake in galleria chengdu, china
* Deal for a consideration of approximately RMB 555 million (approximately eur 72.6 million)
* It was further agreed that KLC will continue to manage Galleria Chengdu
* Closing is expected to take place before end of 2014
* Net proceeds of transaction, after deduction of costs and taxes, are expected to be approximately eur 65 milliom
* Is expected to receive at least eur 30 million of net proceeds which will be used to repay a bank loan