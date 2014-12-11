FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardan unit signs $67 mln Russian contract
December 11, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan unit signs $67 mln Russian contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kardan NV

* Kardan N.V. press release: Kardan’s water infrastructure subsidiary Tahal signs large contract for project in Russia

* Total compensation for project is $67 mln (including VAT) (approximately 55 mln euro), which will be paid during expected duration of project (approximately 40 months)

* Most of funding for project is provided by European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (‘EBRD’) and balance is funded by Republic of Yakutsk

* A down payment of 15 pct of mentioned total compensation of $67 mln is expected to be paid to Tahal within 21 days from date of signing agreement Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
