BRIEF-Kardan to propose agreement in principle regarding debt restructuring
December 18, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan to propose agreement in principle regarding debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kardan NV

* Kardan board to propose agreement in principle regarding debt restructuring

* In second phase, which will start within 90 days after receiving approval of debenture holders, co, trustees, debenture holders will begin to draft amendments to deeds of trust

* First phase comprises proposal to amend deeds of trust for debentures series a and series b which entails postponement of upcoming February 2015 interest and principal payments until august 2015

* Proposed immediate amendment needs to be approved by debenture holders before Dec 31, 2014

* If these approvals are not granted before deadline, then proposed principles shall be revoked Further company coverage:

