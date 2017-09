Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv :

* Kardan N.V. receives approval of debenture holders to move forward with debt restructuring

* Approval entails that deeds of trust for debentures series a and series b shall be amended to postpone February 2015 interest and principal payments by six months

* Approval entails co and trustees of debenture holders to draft amendments to deeds of trust Further company coverage: