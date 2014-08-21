FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kardex AG reports H1 revenues of EUR 147.2 million
August 21, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardex AG reports H1 revenues of EUR 147.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kardex AG : * Says at EUR 153.0 million, H1 bookings reported by Kardex Group were

generally on par with previous year’s level (EUR 153.4 million) * Says H1 posted revenues of EUR 147.2 million were 2.8% up on the figure for

the first half of 2013 (EUR 143.2 million). * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by around 22% from EUR 9.9 million

to EUR 12.1 million * Says H1 net profit came to EUR 9.5 million (6.5% of revenues), 33.8% higher

than the previous year’s figure of EUR 7.1 million * Says H1 EBIT margin of 8.2% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

