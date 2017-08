STOCKHOLM, Nov 10(Reuters) - ** Karo Pharma chairman Anders Lonner has bought almost 200,000 shares in the company, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Thursday Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx

** Shares bought for around 31 SEK/share totalling 6.08 million Swedish crowns ($672,723)

** Shares rise 8.4 pct to 34.70 SEK at 1157 GMT