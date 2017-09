STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* CEO Torbjorn Bjerke Leaves Karolinska Development And Board Member Klaus Wilgenbus Is Appointed Acting Ceo

* Says until a new permanent ceo is appointed, klaus wilgenbus, member of karolinska development’s board since 2012, will be acting ceo

* Says a broader analysis of karolinska development's strategy and portfolio is underway