BRIEF-Karolinska Development lowers portfolio fair value
#Healthcare
April 28, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karolinska Development lowers portfolio fair value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB

* Karolinska Development announces preliminary portfolio valuation for the january-march 2015 interim report

* Says Pergamum value is written off with the amount of SEK 120.2 million, Umecrine Mood with the amount of SEK 58.9 million and NeoDynamics AB with the amount of SEK 9.7 million

* Says announces a decrease in reported portfolio fair value for january-march interim report 2015, amounting to SEK 225.2 million

* Says results in a portfolio valuation of SEK 1,277.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
