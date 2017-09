STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development Ab

* OssDsign’s Cranioplug receives marketing approval in the US

* OssDsign AB today announced that its bioceramic burr hole plug - Cranioplug - has received 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Karolinska Development has a 26 percent ownership in OssDsign.

