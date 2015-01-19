Turkey's Karsan to begin building Hyundai vans and trucks in March

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkish auto maker Karsan will begin building light commercial vehicles for Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. in March, it said on Monday.

The agreement between the two carmakers calls for production of 200,000 minivans and small trucks over the next seven years, according to a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange.

Hyundai said in May that it would enter the European commercial van market with a Turkish-built vehicle.