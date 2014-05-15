Turkish automaker Karsan, China's Wuhan Zhong agree on joint venture

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Karsan, a Turkish automaker, said on Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production facility in China.

The joint venture, in which Karsan will hold a 35 percent stake, will produce an annual 30,000 units of its J10 model and other products, Karsan said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Karsan shares rose 7.7 percent to 1.12 lira after the release. Its stock was already up 5.8 percent before the announcement, while the benchmark index was down 0.89 percent. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)