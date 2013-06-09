Germany Karstadt confirms CEO departure

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - German retail chain Karstadt said on Sunday it will not extend the contract of its chief executive when it expires at the end of the year.

The company confirmed a report in newspaper Bild that its British CEO Andrew Jennings would leave, but denied that it was because of differences of opinion about how to restructure the company.

Karstadt said in a statement Jennings’s departure was “business as usual” and said the chief would stay until a successor has been found.

Like its European peers, which include Metro’s Kaufhof chain, Karstadt is battling to cope with a prolonged squeeze on consumer incomes as governments cut public spending.

Heavily-indebted Karstadt was rescued in 2010 by billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, who put some 160 million euros ($212 million) into the company. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ron Popeski)