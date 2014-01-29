Germany's Karstadt department stores saw drop in Christmas sales

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German department store retailer Karstadt saw sales drop 3 percent in the key Christmas period, highlighting the challenge its incoming chief executive faces.

Karstadt, which along with Kaufhof is one of Germany’s best-known retail chains, has been losing market share and returning it to profitability will be the key task of incoming CEO Eva-Lotta Sjostedt.

She is already busy visiting stores across Germany ahead of taking up her new job officially on Feb. 24.

Including sales from concession partners, which run shop-in-shops within stores, Karstadt’s turnover in the first quarter of the 2013/14 financial year was down 2.3 percent, according to a letter to employees obtained by Reuters.

The drop was partly blamed on the chain’s decision to stop selling consumer electronics, such as televisions and DVD players.

A spokesman confirmed the numbers in the letter.

Rival Kaufhof reported like-for-like sales up 0.8 percent in the Christmas quarter, with the mild winter weather dampening sales of clothes.

Karstadt expects a significant improvement in results this year, according to the letter. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Heavens)