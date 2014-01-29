FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Karstadt department stores saw drop in Christmas sales
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Germany's Karstadt department stores saw drop in Christmas sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German department store retailer Karstadt saw sales drop 3 percent in the key Christmas period, highlighting the challenge its incoming chief executive faces.

Karstadt, which along with Kaufhof is one of Germany’s best-known retail chains, has been losing market share and returning it to profitability will be the key task of incoming CEO Eva-Lotta Sjostedt.

She is already busy visiting stores across Germany ahead of taking up her new job officially on Feb. 24.

Including sales from concession partners, which run shop-in-shops within stores, Karstadt’s turnover in the first quarter of the 2013/14 financial year was down 2.3 percent, according to a letter to employees obtained by Reuters.

The drop was partly blamed on the chain’s decision to stop selling consumer electronics, such as televisions and DVD players.

A spokesman confirmed the numbers in the letter.

Rival Kaufhof reported like-for-like sales up 0.8 percent in the Christmas quarter, with the mild winter weather dampening sales of clothes.

Karstadt expects a significant improvement in results this year, according to the letter. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.